Crime

Police investigate suspicious death in south London

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted July 8, 2021 4:39 am
One person is in custody as London police investigate a suspicious death in the south end of the city Wednesday night. View image in full screen
One person is in custody as London police investigate a suspicious death in the south end of the city Wednesday night. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

One person is in custody as London police investigate a suspicious death in the south end of the city Wednesday night.

Police responded to a 911 call about an altercation at a residence in the 300-block of Wilkins Street around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they located the body of a deceased female inside the residence.

Woman seriously injured in vehicle robbery, search is on for stolen Jeep: London police

According to police, a second female was inside at the time.

She was arrested and remains in custody.

There is no word on charges at this time, and the identity of the deceased has not been released.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided as it becomes available

