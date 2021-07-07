Woman seriously injured in vehicle robbery, search is on for stolen Jeep: London police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after police in London, Ont., say her Jeep was stolen from her Wednesday afternoon.

Police are now looking for a silver Jeep with a hardtop and Ontario licence plate CBES711. Cheapside Street has been closed between William Street and Logan Avenue.

According to police, officers were alerted to a possible vehicle theft as it was happening at 12:15 p.m. in the area of William and Cheapside streets, just west of Adelaide Street.

Police say officers found an injured woman on the road. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

At first, police thought she might have been hit by the Jeep but investigators now believe she tried to intervene during the theft and fell from the vehicle as it fled the area.

The location of the Jeep is unknown at this time, police say.

Police add that the investigation is in its early stages and “more information will be provided as it becomes available.”