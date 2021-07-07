Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman seriously injured in vehicle robbery, search is on for stolen Jeep: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 7, 2021 3:36 pm
A view of Cheapside Street looking west from Logan Avenue. View image in full screen
A view of Cheapside Street looking west from Logan Avenue. via Google Maps/Sept. 2017

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after police in London, Ont., say her Jeep was stolen from her Wednesday afternoon.

Police are now looking for a silver Jeep with a hardtop and Ontario licence plate CBES711. Cheapside Street has been closed between William Street and Logan Avenue.

Read more: London police arrest man in East London weapons investigation

According to police, officers were alerted to a possible vehicle theft as it was happening at 12:15 p.m. in the area of William and Cheapside streets, just west of Adelaide Street.

Trending Stories

Police say officers found an injured woman on the road. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

At first, police thought she might have been hit by the Jeep but investigators now believe she tried to intervene during the theft and fell from the vehicle as it fled the area.

Story continues below advertisement

The location of the Jeep is unknown at this time, police say.

Police add that the investigation is in its early stages and “more information will be provided as it becomes available.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Police tagJeep tagWoman Injured tagLogan Avenue tagtheft of vehicle tagCheapside Street tagsilver jeep tagjeep theft tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers