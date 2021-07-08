BC SPCA rescues 41 cats, dogs and farm animals from Lytton fire zone

Send this page to someone via email

BC SPCA animal protection officers have rescued 41 animals from 27 properties in the Lytton area, a week after residents were forced to flee by a fast-moving fire.

SPCA crews were granted access behind the fire evacuation lines for four hours on Thursday, and used lists prepared by area residents, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and the Lytton First Nation to locate the animals.

They were able to retrieve a dozen cats, five kittens, four dogs and 20 farm animals, the BC SPCA said.

The pets will be cared for at an SPCA animal evacuation centre in Kamloops, while the farm animals have been placed in foster care.

The organization is appealing for donations to help animals affected by the fire, including items such as leashes, collars, food bowls, toys, cat litter and cleaning supplies at its Kamloops shelter at 2816 Tranquille Road.

It is also accepting cash donations at this link.