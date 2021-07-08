SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Fire

BC SPCA rescues 41 cats, dogs and farm animals from Lytton fire zone

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 9:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Lytton wildfire survivors relieved animals found alive' Lytton wildfire survivors relieved animals found alive
WATCH: After losing their dream retirement home to the wildfire, a couple near Lytton was relieved to hear the news that firefighters had tracked down animals they feared had died in the flames.

BC SPCA animal protection officers have rescued 41 animals from 27 properties in the Lytton area, a week after residents were forced to flee by a fast-moving fire.

SPCA crews were granted access behind the fire evacuation lines for four hours on Thursday, and used lists prepared by area residents, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and the Lytton First Nation to locate the animals.

Read more: BC SPCA to rescue animals stranded in Lytton fire evacuation zone on Thursday

They were able to retrieve a dozen cats, five kittens, four dogs and 20 farm animals, the BC SPCA said.

Trending Stories

The pets will be cared for at an SPCA animal evacuation centre in Kamloops, while the farm animals have been placed in foster care.

Read more: B.C. firefighters help comfort, feed animals left behind after devastating Lytton wildfire

The organization is appealing for donations to help animals affected by the fire, including items such as leashes, collars, food bowls, toys, cat litter and cleaning supplies at its Kamloops shelter at 2816 Tranquille Road.

It is also accepting cash donations at this link. 

