BC SPCA to rescue animals stranded in Lytton fire evacuation zone on Thursday

The BC SPCA says it has been granted access to the Lytton area to rescue pets and animals left behind after a deadly fire swept through the village last Wednesday.

Staff with the organization will go behind the evacuation lines on Thursday.

“We have been documenting all requests from animal owners since the fires broke out and these requests are still coming in,” BC SPCA spokesperson Lorie Chortyk said in a media release.

“We have officers and transport vehicles standing by to attend the properties as soon as we have access tomorrow. It is our goal to get every animal out but we are working with a one-day window, which is challenging.”

Special constables will retrieve the animals and transport them to the edge of the evacuation cordon, where they will be shuttled to Kamloops.

Owners can retrieve the animals there, or the SPCA says it can keep them in emergency boarding if they require temporary shelter.

Anyone who needs their animal evacuated is urged to contact the BC SPCA call centre at 1-855-622-7722 no later than 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The BC SPCA has also also set up a temporary animal evacuation centre in an air-conditioned warehouse at 350 Dene Drive on Kamloops’ north shore for animals displaced by the fire.

Cats and other small animals will be cared for at the Kamloops SPCA’s main shelter.

The organization is appealing for donations to help animals affected by the fire, including items such as leashes, collars, food bowls, toys, cat litter and cleaning supplies at its Kamloops shelter at 2816 Tranquille Road.

It is also accepting cash donations at this link.