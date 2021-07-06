Animal Food Bank over-extended with wildfire evacuee support

The Animal Food Bank is ready to help anyone, including pets whose families have been evacuated due to wildfire.

“The Animal Food Bank has basically deployed every resource that we’ve had in order to send aid and help for the animals and now we’ve managed to collect donations, food, cash, supplies and many of our volunteers jumped in vehicles and went to the distribution sites,” said Tricia Stinson, Animal Food Bank social media manager.

With the increased demand the volunteer-based not-for-profit is struggling to meet the growing need.

“Recently we had some issues with filling orders which rarely happens, but it does happen and right now we are just desperate for donations,” said Stinson.

Story continues below advertisement

The Animal Food Bank is currently in dire need of cat food, leashes, collars, pet food for other types of pets and or monetary donations.

“We really, really need the support right now of the general public to help the animals get through this tough time that they’re going to be going through with all these fires,” said Janis Botto, Animal Food Bank Vernon branch manager.

“If we don’t get the funding we are going to have to say no and we don’t want to say no.”

Even with a shortage of supplies, the Animal Food Bank is still able to help. They have also started a social media fundraiser for anyone with pets who has been affected by the wildfires.

To request help or to find out how to make a donation visit www.animalfoodbank.org

2:30 Wildfire damages home, forces evacuations near Oliver Wildfire damages home, forces evacuations near Oliver