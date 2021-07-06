Menu

Lifestyle

Animal Food Bank over-extended with wildfire evacuee support

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 8:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Okanagan branch of Animal Food Bank over-extended with wildfire support' Okanagan branch of Animal Food Bank over-extended with wildfire support
WATCH: The Animal Food Bank is always there for people in need of help feeding their companions but, with the increased demand stemming from wildfire evacuees they need some help from the public. Sydney Morton caught up with a few of the volunteers to find out what they are in need of and how you can help.

The Animal Food Bank is ready to help anyone, including pets whose families have been evacuated due to wildfire.

“The Animal Food Bank has basically deployed every resource that we’ve had in order to send aid and help for the animals and now we’ve managed to collect donations, food, cash, supplies and many of our volunteers jumped in vehicles and went to the distribution sites,” said Tricia Stinson, Animal Food Bank social media manager.

With the increased demand the volunteer-based not-for-profit is struggling to meet the growing need.

“Recently we had some issues with filling orders which rarely happens, but it does happen and right now we are just desperate for donations,” said Stinson.

Story continues below advertisement

The Animal Food Bank is currently in dire need of cat food, leashes, collars, pet food for other types of pets and or monetary donations.

“We really, really need the support right now of the general public to help the animals get through this tough time that they’re going to be going through with all these fires,” said Janis Botto, Animal Food Bank Vernon branch manager.

“If we don’t get the funding we are going to have to say no and we don’t want to say no.”

Even with a shortage of supplies, the Animal Food Bank is still able to help. They have also started a social media fundraiser for anyone with pets who has been affected by the wildfires.

To request help or to find out how to make a donation visit www.animalfoodbank.org

Click to play video: 'Wildfire damages home, forces evacuations near Oliver' Wildfire damages home, forces evacuations near Oliver
Wildfire damages home, forces evacuations near Oliver
Related News
