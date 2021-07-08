Menu

Crime

2 Edmonton police officers charged with assault

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted July 8, 2021 5:40 pm
Edmonton police headquarters in downtown Edmonton. View image in full screen
Edmonton police headquarters in downtown Edmonton. Kendra Slugoski, Global News

Two members of the Edmonton Police Service are facing assault charges following an incident in October 2020.

On Oct. 4, the EPS Professional Standards Branch received a complaint regarding the two and police said a formal investigation was launched that day.

Read more: Edmonton police officer facing sexual assault charges in connection with off-duty event

The case was referred to Alberta Crown Prosecution Services in April 2021 to determine whether criminal charges were warranted.

Trending Stories

Prosecutors recommended charges on July 2.

According to a news release issued Thursday afternoon, Sgt. Marc Chmilar and Sgt. Steven Minarchi were charged with assault earlier that day.

Read more: Member of Edmonton Police Service charged with assault, unsafe storage of firearm

Story continues below advertisement

Chmilar has 16 years of service with the EPS and is currently in a non-patrol position and Minarchi has been with the EPS for 20 years and is on leave.

The matter is currently before the court, so police didn’t provide any further details. Once the court proceedings are complete, police said an internal investigation by the EPS Professional Standards Branch will begin.

