Out-of-control wildfires burning in B.C. as tensions remain high with hot, dry conditions

Send this page to someone via email

The wildfire that destroyed the village of Lytton has now scorched 77 square kilometres and is still classified as burning out of control on Thursday.

Residents who had to flee their homes and businesses will get an opportunity on Friday to tour the community on a bus.

However, it is still not known when residents will be able to go to their homes and think about their next steps to rebuilding moving forward.

The number of firefighters battling the blaze will grow to about 150 on Thursday as 40 personnel from New Brunswick join crews from B.C.

The overall wildfire situation in B.C. has calmed down a bit but conditions around the province remain dry and concerns remain high, especially with the lack of rain falling and no significant rain in the forecast going forward.

Story continues below advertisement

3:00 Haunting images of Lytton in aftermath of devastating wildfire Haunting images of Lytton in aftermath of devastating wildfire

There are 206 active wildfires burning in the province with many sparked by lightning.

It is still not known if a storm that rolled into the Kamloops region on Wednesday sparked any new fires.

Crews braced for a busy night as wind and thunderstorms hit the region.

They are already busy fighting a number of fires in the region, including the Sparks Lake wildfire, which remains the largest in B.C. at 39,251 hectares.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, there is a bit of relief for residents in the Cariboo region.

The fire burning south of Canim Lake is still growing but it is now moving away from communities, however, the air quality in the region remains poor due to the smoke.