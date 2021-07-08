SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Out-of-control wildfires burning in B.C. as tensions remain high with hot, dry conditions

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 4:21 pm
Click to play video: 'United Way launches wildfire recovery fund' United Way launches wildfire recovery fund
United Way BC president and CEO Michael McKnight talks about a new initiative to help wildfire victims

The wildfire that destroyed the village of Lytton has now scorched 77 square kilometres and is still classified as burning out of control on Thursday.

Residents who had to flee their homes and businesses will get an opportunity on Friday to tour the community on a bus.

However, it is still not known when residents will be able to go to their homes and think about their next steps to rebuilding moving forward.

The number of firefighters battling the blaze will grow to about 150 on Thursday as 40 personnel from New Brunswick join crews from B.C.

The overall wildfire situation in B.C. has calmed down a bit but conditions around the province remain dry and concerns remain high, especially with the lack of rain falling and no significant rain in the forecast going forward.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Where buildings stood is simply charred earth’ — New video of Lytton, B.C., shows devastation

Click to play video: 'Haunting images of Lytton in aftermath of devastating wildfire' Haunting images of Lytton in aftermath of devastating wildfire
Haunting images of Lytton in aftermath of devastating wildfire

There are 206 active wildfires burning in the province with many sparked by lightning.

Trending Stories

It is still not known if a storm that rolled into the Kamloops region on Wednesday sparked any new fires.

Crews braced for a busy night as wind and thunderstorms hit the region.

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2021 — Location and size of the fires burning around the province

They are already busy fighting a number of fires in the region, including the Sparks Lake wildfire, which remains the largest in B.C. at 39,251 hectares.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, there is a bit of relief for residents in the Cariboo region.

The fire burning south of Canim Lake is still growing but it is now moving away from communities, however, the air quality in the region remains poor due to the smoke.

Click to play video: 'The road to recovery in Lytton' The road to recovery in Lytton
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Wildfire tagBC wildfires tagBC Wildfire update taglytton wildfire tagBC wildfire latest tagSparks Lake wildfire tagWildfire update tagLatest BC wildfire update tagLatest on BC wildfires tagLytton fire update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers