Global News Hour at 6 BC July 6 2021 9:27pm 03:22 Premier John Horgan's visit to B.C. wildfire zone met with criticism Premier John Horgan travelled to the interior to get a first-hand look at the wildfire devastation in Lytton. As Aaron McArthur reports, he was met by criticism of his government's response. B.C. Premier John Horgan says Lytton will be a community of the future