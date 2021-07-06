Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 6 2021 9:27pm
03:22

Premier John Horgan’s visit to B.C. wildfire zone met with criticism

Premier John Horgan travelled to the interior to get a first-hand look at the wildfire devastation in Lytton. As Aaron McArthur reports, he was met by criticism of his government’s response.

