SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. Premier John Horgan to provide wildfire update on Tuesday

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 4:20 pm
B.C. Premier John Horgan provides the latest update on the COVID-19 response in the province during a press conference from the rose garden at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Horgan says those who have offshore licence plates on their vehicles while driving in the province should take the bus or ride a bicycle if they're feeling harassed by the public. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
B.C. Premier John Horgan provides the latest update on the COVID-19 response in the province during a press conference from the rose garden at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Horgan says those who have offshore licence plates on their vehicles while driving in the province should take the bus or ride a bicycle if they're feeling harassed by the public. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Premier John Horgan is set to provide an update on the province’s wildfire situation on Tuesday afternoon.

The news conference at 3:30 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

The news conference will follow a visit to Lillooet where Horgan, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, and Forestry Minister Katrine Conroy are slated to meet with representatives from Lytton, the small village that was levelled by fire last week, as well as officials from Emergency Management BC and the BC Wildfire Service.

Click to play video: 'Crews continue the firefight while awaiting support from out of province' Crews continue the firefight while awaiting support from out of province
Crews continue the firefight while awaiting support from out of province

There are currently 214 active fires burning in B.C. with 39 sparked in the last 48 hours. About a third of the fires burning are suspected to be caused by lightning, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Cause of Lytton, B.C. wildfire suspected to be human, but investigation not yet complete

The Sparks Lake fire, northwest of Kamloops, remains the biggest in the province at more than 39,000 hectares in size.

— With files from Amy Judd

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
John Horgan tagBC Wildfire tagMike Farnworth tagBC Wildfire update tagLytton BC taglytton wildfire tagBC wildfire latest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers