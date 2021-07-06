B.C. Premier John Horgan to provide wildfire update on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier John Horgan is set to provide an update on the province’s wildfire situation on Tuesday afternoon.

The news conference at 3:30 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

The news conference will follow a visit to Lillooet where Horgan, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, and Forestry Minister Katrine Conroy are slated to meet with representatives from Lytton, the small village that was levelled by fire last week, as well as officials from Emergency Management BC and the BC Wildfire Service.

There are currently 214 active fires burning in B.C. with 39 sparked in the last 48 hours. About a third of the fires burning are suspected to be caused by lightning, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The Sparks Lake fire, northwest of Kamloops, remains the biggest in the province at more than 39,000 hectares in size.

— With files from Amy Judd