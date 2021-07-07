Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 7 2021 8:43pm
02:27

New ground-level look at Lytton devastation after wildfire

We have a new ground-level look at the devastation in Lytton, as we’re hearing from a man who watched the wildfire destroy the town. Aaron McArthur reports.

