Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man charged after truck drives up Manitoba Legislature steps

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 1:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Police respond after truck drives up front steps of Manitoba Legislature' Police respond after truck drives up front steps of Manitoba Legislature
Numerous police officers are on scene of the Manitoba Legislature, after a truck drove up the steps around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Global's Joe Scarpelli has more from the scene.

A Winnipeg man has been charged after a truck was driven up the front steps of the Manitoba Legislature Wednesday.

Police were called to the provincial capitol building in Winnipeg after a black Dodge pickup truck with a dirt bike in the back ended up near the top of the front steps of the building, near the front entrance, around 6:30 p.m.

Read more: Police respond after truck drives up front steps of Manitoba Legislature

Police said Thursday the vehicle drove through several traffic cones before speeding up and ramming its way up the limestone steps.

The truck was removed from the steps just before 8 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Statues torn down at Manitoba legislature' Statues torn down at Manitoba legislature
Statues torn down at Manitoba legislature

Police haven’t said what may have motivated the incident, but witnesses told Global News they heard tires screeching and yelling from a man and a woman inside the truck.

Story continues below advertisement

“Someone was yelling that they found more children, that Ontario was falling, and that there was bodies,” witness Shawna Peloquin said shortly after the incident Wednesday. “Then we heard the truck driving really fast.

Trending Stories

“Then we saw the police showing up immediately, immediately actually, and arresting the man and we saw him drive away in a police car and there was an ambulance, firefighter and there was another woman with him.”

In a release Thursday, police said the man behind the wheel of the truck got out “in an agitated state” and was taken into custody by responding officers.

Click to play video: 'Queen Victoria statue toppled outside Manitoba legislature on Canada Day' Queen Victoria statue toppled outside Manitoba legislature on Canada Day
Queen Victoria statue toppled outside Manitoba legislature on Canada Day

A female passenger was also arrested at the scene.

On Thursday police said a 33-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2 damaged queen statues at the Manitoba Legislature to go back up: Premier

The man has been released on an undertaking and was admitted to hospital for what police say is a medical assessment.

The female passenger was released without charges, police say.

More to come.

–With files from Marney Blunt and Joe Scarpelli

Click to play video: 'Reaction to statues toppling on Canada Day' Reaction to statues toppling on Canada Day
Reaction to statues toppling on Canada Day
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagManitoba Legislature tagTruck tagManitoba crime tagTruck Attack taglegistlative building tagtruck ramming tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers