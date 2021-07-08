Winnipeg man charged after truck drives up Manitoba Legislature steps

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been charged after a truck was driven up the front steps of the Manitoba Legislature Wednesday.

Police were called to the provincial capitol building in Winnipeg after a black Dodge pickup truck with a dirt bike in the back ended up near the top of the front steps of the building, near the front entrance, around 6:30 p.m.

Police said Thursday the vehicle drove through several traffic cones before speeding up and ramming its way up the limestone steps.

The truck was removed from the steps just before 8 p.m.

Police haven’t said what may have motivated the incident, but witnesses told Global News they heard tires screeching and yelling from a man and a woman inside the truck.

“Someone was yelling that they found more children, that Ontario was falling, and that there was bodies,” witness Shawna Peloquin said shortly after the incident Wednesday. “Then we heard the truck driving really fast.

“Then we saw the police showing up immediately, immediately actually, and arresting the man and we saw him drive away in a police car and there was an ambulance, firefighter and there was another woman with him.”

In a release Thursday, police said the man behind the wheel of the truck got out “in an agitated state” and was taken into custody by responding officers.

A female passenger was also arrested at the scene.

On Thursday police said a 33-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and mischief under $5,000.

The man has been released on an undertaking and was admitted to hospital for what police say is a medical assessment.

The female passenger was released without charges, police say.

–With files from Marney Blunt and Joe Scarpelli

