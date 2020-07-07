Alleged Rideau Hall intruder cited need for wake-up call in letter: sources

Send this page to someone via email

The military reservist who allegedly stormed the grounds of Rideau Hall last week with multiple firearms wrote a two-page letter which sources say included personal financial issues and government grievances, including references to his actions sending a wake-up call and fears Canada was falling into communist dictatorship.

Corey Hurren, a 46-year-old military reservist from Manitoba, was arrested by police on July 2 after allegedly using a vehicle he feared would be repossessed shortly to ram the gates of Rideau Hall and go in search of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with several firearms on hand.

He faces 22 charges related to uttering threats and firearms offences.

Sources tell Global News authorities are evaluating all options as officials explore a possible motive, including the possibility that Hurren was seeking a violent attack or suicide by cop.

According to a source who shared the contents of the letter to Global News and sources in multiple government agencies that corroborated its content, Hurren identified himself in the letter and apologized to his family and friends, and said he was afraid for the future of the country.

He wrote he didn’t see any other option and and said he didn’t want to go on living in pain.

He said he feared the country was turning into a communist dictatorship under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He went on to say he feared the suspension of Parliament due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was creating a lack of accountability for the government.

Hurren, who had recently lost work, described in the letter his fears that he would not be able to get back on his feet once the pandemic ends.

He also worried his truck would be repossessed and that without access to transportation, he would no longer be able to work with the Canadian Rangers.

The military reservist force patrols remote regions of the Canadian North.

He also described fearing another year spent under house arrest because of the pandemic restrictions.

Hurren wrote that he had also gone to Ottawa on Canada Day and tried to get into the War Museum, which was closed, the source said.

He then said he hopes his children would understand his actions.

He ended by saying he did not want to end up like his father.

Sources tell Global News that Hurren texted the letter to his supervisor with the Canadian Rangers along with an apology and said he was in Ottawa.

That Ranger called 911 and would later provide information to police negotiators during a nearly two-hour confrontation with Hurren after he was located on the Rideau Hall grounds and before being taken into custody.

