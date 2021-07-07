Police respond after truck drives up front steps of Manitoba Legislature

Numerous police officers are on scene of the Manitoba Legislature, after a truck drove up the steps around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Global News journalists on scene say the vehicle appeared to be a black Dodge pickup truck with a dirt bike in the back, and was close to the top of the front steps of the building.
Trending Stories
The truck was removed from the steps just before 8 p.m.
Read more: ‘Statues can be replaced, children can’t’: Indigenous leaders react to Canada Day protest
A provincial spokesperson says they are aware of the incident and will provide a statement once they have more details.
Global News has reached out to the Winnipeg Police Service for comment.
More to come…
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments