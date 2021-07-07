Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police respond after truck drives up front steps of Manitoba Legislature

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 9:19 pm
The driver of a black pickup truck rammed the vehicle up on the front steps of the Manitoba Legislature Wednesday night. View image in full screen
The driver of a black pickup truck rammed the vehicle up on the front steps of the Manitoba Legislature Wednesday night. Matt Purchase / Global News

Numerous police officers are on scene of the Manitoba Legislature, after a truck drove up the steps around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: 2 damaged queen statues at the Manitoba Legislature to go back up: Premier

Global News journalists on scene say the vehicle appeared to be a black Dodge pickup truck with a dirt bike in the back, and was close to the top of the front steps of the building.

Trending Stories

The truck was removed from the steps just before 8 p.m.

Read more: ‘Statues can be replaced, children can’t’: Indigenous leaders react to Canada Day protest

A provincial spokesperson says they are aware of the incident and will provide a statement once they have more details.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to the Winnipeg Police Service for comment.

More to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagWinnipeg crime tagManitoba Legislature tagManitoba Government tagPremier Brian Pallister taglegislature truck tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers