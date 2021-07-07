Menu

Politics

2 damaged queen statues at the Manitoba Legislature to go back up: Premier

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2021 1:18 pm
The statue of Queen Victoria was torn down Saturday afternoon. View image in full screen
The statue of Queen Victoria was torn down Saturday afternoon. Global News

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says two queen statues that were torn down by demonstrators on Canada Day will be rebuilt.

Pallister says damage and repairs to the statues of Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria are still being assessed.

He says the Queen Elizabeth statue will go back up in its place on the legislature grounds near the lieutenant-governor’s residence.

Queen Victoria statue toppled outside Manitoba legislature on Canada Day
Queen Victoria statue toppled outside Manitoba legislature on Canada Day

The Queen Victoria statue, which was more heavily damaged and had its head removed, may end up in a different location than its prominent position at the main entrance to the grounds.

The Progressive Conservative government has already promised to erect a statue of Chief Peguis, which would be the first memorial to a First Nations person on the grounds.

The demonstrators covered the statues in red paint and toppled them in protest of the deaths of Indigenous children at residential schools.

