Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toppled queen statues in Manitoba being assessed; federal Conservatives want them restored

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2021 5:28 pm
The statue of Queen Victoria was torn down Saturday afternoon. View image in full screen
The statue of Queen Victoria was torn down Saturday afternoon. Global News

The fate of two toppled statues on the grounds of the Manitoba legislature remains unclear.

The statues of Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria were brought down with ropes on Canada Day by demonstrators who were protesting the deaths of Indigenous children at residential schools.

Read more: ‘Statues can be replaced, children can’t’: Indigenous leaders react to Canada Day protest

The head on the Queen Victoria statue was removed and dumped in a river before being recovered.

The Manitoba government says the statues have been taken away and are being assessed for damage.

Click to play video: 'Queen Victoria statue toppled outside Manitoba legislature on Canada Day' Queen Victoria statue toppled outside Manitoba legislature on Canada Day
Queen Victoria statue toppled outside Manitoba legislature on Canada Day

Winnipeg police say they are investigating, but no charges have been laid.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Federal Conservative politicians in Manitoba have written to Premier Brian Pallister to urge the government to restore the statues quickly.

Read more: Plans in the works for memorial at former Winnipeg residential school

“Vandalism at the legislature and the burning of places of worship in provinces across Canada are criminal acts contrary to reconciliation,” reads the letter signed by the eight Conservative members of Parliament in Manitoba, as well as by Eric Melillo, MP for Kenora in northwestern Ontario.

“We cannot allow a small number of individuals to subvert our democracy or erode our democratic institutions. Therefore, we respectfully request that the statues … be repaired and restored to the legislative grounds as soon as possible.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police to investigate after protesters topple statue of Queen Victoria on Canada Day' Winnipeg police to investigate after protesters topple statue of Queen Victoria on Canada Day
Winnipeg police to investigate after protesters topple statue of Queen Victoria on Canada Day
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Canada Day tagResidential Schools tagManitoba Legislature tagQueen Victoria tagCanada Day march tagStatue torn down tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers