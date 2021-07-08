Menu

Crime

Calgary man found guilty of murder after running over wife with U-Haul

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 11:07 am
Calgary police investigate the death of a woman found in the intersection of 34 Avenue and 79 Street Northwest on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate the death of a woman found in the intersection of 34 Avenue and 79 Street Northwest on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Global News / Tom Reynolds

A judge has found a Calgary man guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his wife.

Melissa Rae Blommaert, 33, was run over and left to die on a snow-covered road in Bowness on Feb. 10, 2020.

Read more: Driver who potentially witnessed Bowness homicide sought by Calgary police

Story continues below advertisement

Court heard the couple had been evicted from their apartment and were in the process of moving when they got into an argument.

Trending Stories

As Blommaert walked off, her husband Ronald John Candaele drove a U-Haul into her, running her over.

Read more: Victim and suspect believed to be married in Calgary domestic homicide; murder charge laid

In Canada, second-degree murder convictions carry an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years.

Sentencing arguments will be made at a later date.

Read more: Death of woman found in Bowness intersection was domestic, Calgary police make arrest

