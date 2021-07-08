Calgary man found guilty of murder after running over wife with U-Haul

A judge has found a Calgary man guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his wife.
Melissa Rae Blommaert, 33, was run over and left to die on a snow-covered road in Bowness on Feb. 10, 2020.
Court heard the couple had been evicted from their apartment and were in the process of moving when they got into an argument.
As Blommaert walked off, her husband Ronald John Candaele drove a U-Haul into her, running her over.
In Canada, second-degree murder convictions carry an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years.
Sentencing arguments will be made at a later date.
