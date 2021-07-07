Menu

Crime

Kingston police looking for suspect in apparent road rage-fuelled hit and run

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 5:00 pm
Kingston police are looking for a highly modified black truck that was allegedly involved in a road rage incident Tuesday evening. View image in full screen
Kingston police are looking for a highly modified black truck that was allegedly involved in a road rage incident Tuesday evening. Reddit / u/88dofaso

Kingston police are looking for the suspect in a hit and run seemingly fuelled by road rage.

According to police, on Tuesday night just before 8 p.m., a woman driving down Bath Road near Portsmouth Avenue was confronted by a man in a black truck going westbound down Bath Road.

The truck driver allegedly pulled up next to the woman’s car and shouted at her while they were both driving.

Read more: Kingston police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Police say the truck then got behind the woman’s vehicle and rammed into her car, before fleeing the scene in a “dangerous manner.”

According to witnesses, the black truck raced another pickup truck down Bath Road before both turned onto Days Road.

When police arrived at the scene of the collision, the suspect was already gone.

The woman was uninjured but her vehicle was damaged in the crash, police say.

Click to play video: 'Man arrested following hit-and-run in Kingston, Ont.: Police' Man arrested following hit-and-run in Kingston, Ont.: Police
Man arrested following hit-and-run in Kingston, Ont.: Police – Mar 14, 2021

According to police, the back truck was a highly-modified older, two-door GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck that may be diesel-powered. It emitted a thick black smoke and possibly had an exhaust stack behind the front cab, police say.

Police ask anyone with information who may have witnessed this collision or who may have dashcam footage of the event to contact Const. Sara O’Toole via email at sotoole@kingstonpolice.ca.

