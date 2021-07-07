Kingston police looking for suspect in apparent road rage-fuelled hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are looking for the suspect in a hit and run seemingly fuelled by road rage.

According to police, on Tuesday night just before 8 p.m., a woman driving down Bath Road near Portsmouth Avenue was confronted by a man in a black truck going westbound down Bath Road.

The truck driver allegedly pulled up next to the woman’s car and shouted at her while they were both driving.

Police say the truck then got behind the woman’s vehicle and rammed into her car, before fleeing the scene in a “dangerous manner.”

According to witnesses, the black truck raced another pickup truck down Bath Road before both turned onto Days Road.

When police arrived at the scene of the collision, the suspect was already gone.

The woman was uninjured but her vehicle was damaged in the crash, police say.

According to police, the back truck was a highly-modified older, two-door GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck that may be diesel-powered. It emitted a thick black smoke and possibly had an exhaust stack behind the front cab, police say.

Police ask anyone with information who may have witnessed this collision or who may have dashcam footage of the event to contact Const. Sara O’Toole via email at sotoole@kingstonpolice.ca.