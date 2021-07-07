SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 5:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Doug Ford says next steps in Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan to be announced within 3 weeks' Doug Ford says next steps in Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan to be announced within 3 weeks
As Ontario continues moving through the steps of the provincial government’s initial three-step COVID-19 reopening plan, Premier Doug Ford told reporters at a press conference on Monday that the next stages will be unveiled in the near future.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,305, including 251 deaths.

Local public health also reported 14 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 4,934, including 30 that are active.

Read more: Six people injected with saline instead of COVID vaccine at Niagara Region clinic

Three of the new cases are in Lake of Bays, while one is in Barrie, one is in Bradford and another is in Huntsville.

The Barrie case is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the rest are all still under investigation.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, 65.9 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 35.5 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario reports 194 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths for the first time since last year

Of the region’s total 12,305 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,577 — have recovered, while 10 people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 194 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 546,411, including 9,224 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Can Ontario evade a potential new wave of COVID-19 brought on by the Delta variant?' Can Ontario evade a potential new wave of COVID-19 brought on by the Delta variant?
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagSimcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tagSimcoe County coronavirus tagMuskoka coronavirus tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers