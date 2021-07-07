6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,305, including 251 deaths.

Local public health also reported 14 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 4,934, including 30 that are active.

Three of the new cases are in Lake of Bays, while one is in Barrie, one is in Bradford and another is in Huntsville.

The Barrie case is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the rest are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 65.9 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 35.5 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,305 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,577 — have recovered, while 10 people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 194 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 546,411, including 9,224 deaths.