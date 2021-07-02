Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
July 2 2021 8:55am
04:04

Parents conflicted between choosing in-person or virtual learning for their children

Fernanda Yanchapaxi from the Ontario Parent Action Network weighs in on the lack of clarity surrounding the plan for the upcoming academic year.

Advertisement

Video Home