Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Number of students enrolling in virtual school vary across Ontario as boards make preparations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2021 12:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Parents conflicted between choosing in-person or virtual learning for their children' Parents conflicted between choosing in-person or virtual learning for their children
WATCH ABOVE: Parents conflicted between choosing in-person or virtual learning for their children – Jul 2, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario’s largest school board says 14 per cent of its students have opted to learn remotely come September, as the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic takes hold.

The Toronto District School Board’s numbers are roughly in line with its neighbour to the west, the Peel District School Board, where about 18 per cent of elementary students and 20 per cent of high schoolers have opted for virtual learning.

But some other boards are reporting vastly different numbers.

Read more: 86% of TDSB students want to return for in-person learning amid stricter COVID-19 protocols

The Limestone District School Board based out of Kingston, Ont., says only two per cent of students will learn remotely when school resumes.

Trending Stories

The Halton District School Board — headquartered in Burlington, Ont. — and the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board both say roughly six per cent of their students have chosen the virtual learning option.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s Ministry of Education mandated that boards offer both in-person and virtual learning options for the coming academic year.

Click to play video: 'Most parents believe e-learning failed kids during COVID-19 pandemic, Ipsos poll finds' Most parents believe e-learning failed kids during COVID-19 pandemic, Ipsos poll finds
Most parents believe e-learning failed kids during COVID-19 pandemic, Ipsos poll finds – Jun 22, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID tagKingston tagTDSB tagOntario schools tagToronto District School Board tagonline learning tagLimestone District School Board tagremote learning tagvirtual learning tagontario students tagHalton District School Board tagVirtual school tagnumber of students virtual learning tagontario students virtual learning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers