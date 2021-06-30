Global News at 5:30 Toronto June 30 2021 6:11pm 02:02 COVID-19: Ontario enters Step 2 of reopening Ontario entered Step 2 of reopening on Wednesday and with that, more businesses were able to open their doors. Sean O’Shea reports. COVID-19: Ontarians line up for haircuts as province enters into Step 2 of reopening <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7994718/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7994718/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?