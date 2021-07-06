SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Six people injected with saline instead of COVID vaccine at Niagara Region clinic

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2021 1:50 pm
A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is prepared at a vaccination clinic. View image in full screen
A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is prepared at a vaccination clinic. Sven Hoppe/Getty Images

An Ontario health unit is repeating COVID-19 vaccines for people who attended a clinic where some were injected with a saline solution instead of the shot.

Niagara Region Public Health says six people were injected with the harmless saline substance on June 16 at a clinic in Port Colborne, Ont.

The health unit says an end-of-day audit found six administered doses that had not been accounted for and that an additional vial of the saline diluent had been used.

Read more: Vaccinating Niagara’s young key to avoiding 4th COVID wave, says top doc

It is now contacting 205 people who attended the clinic to book a repeat vaccination after an appropriate dosing interval, acknowledging that some will be getting a third shot.

Trending Stories

It says getting a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is safe, although it does not provide significant benefit.

Story continues below advertisement

The saline diluent is meant to be mixed with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine concentrate and while it is not harmful, it doesn’t protect against COVID-19.

Public health says a review was conducted to investigate the error and new dose tracking and training protocols have been introduced to avoid similar situations.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Mayor John Tory says thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available' Toronto Mayor John Tory says thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagNiagara tagNiagara news tagNiagara Region tagPort Colborne tagniagara region public health tagsaline solution tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers