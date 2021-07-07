Ontario reports 194 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths for the first time since last year

Ontario is reporting 194 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the province also reported no new deaths for the first time since 2020. The provincial case total now stands at 546,411.

The death toll in the province remained at 9,224. The last time the province reported zero deaths was on Oct. 14.

According to Wednesday’s report, 42 cases were recorded in Waterloo, 35 in Toronto, 26 in Peel Region, 16 in Hamilton and 11 in Grey Bruce.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 10 new cases in the provincial report.

As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, more than 16.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked an increase of 204,594 vaccines (18,588 for a first shot and 186,006 for a second shot) in the last day.

There are more than 6 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 49.3 per cent of the adult (18+) population. First dose adult coverage stands at 78.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, 535,346 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 236 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Wednesday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 1,841 — down from the previous day when it was at 1,883, and is down from June 30 when it was at 2,257. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 216, which is up from yesterday’s at 215, and is down from last week at 268. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 700.

The government said 26,976 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 12,072 tests awaiting results. A total of 16,093,172 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Wednesday hit 0.9 per cent, which was the same as the previous day. Last week, test positivity was at 1 per cent.

Ontario reported 201 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by one from the previous day) with 220 patients in intensive care units (down by six) and 155 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by six). Hospitalizations have been on the decline since the third wave peak in April.

More to come.

