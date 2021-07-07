Menu

Sports

Elgin County’s Sean DeMuynck remembered as an ‘awesome person’

By Mike Stubbs 980 CFPL
Posted July 7, 2021 3:52 pm

The hockey world is mourning the loss of Windsor Spitfires former video coach Sean DeMuynck.

DeMuynck was a volunteer fire fighter in Pennsylvania who died on July 5 after fighting a fire in the town of Wynnewood.

DeMuynck is being remembered as the kind of person who made a difference in everything he did.

He is also a glowing example of how tightly knit the hockey fraternity is.

Londoner Ethan MacKinnon officially a London Knight

Growing up in Elgin County, DeMuynck was a defenceman for the Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs.

The Kingston Frontenacs selected him in the 12th round of the 2002 OHL Priority Selection.

He played for the Strathroy Rockets, the Petrolia Jets and the Leamington Flyers.

He attended Western University and played two seasons for the Mustangs.

 

DeMuynck joined the Spitfires in 2013-14 as their video coach and was with them through the 2016-17 season when they captured their franchise’s third Memorial Cup championship.

“The entire Windsor Spitfires organization is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former video coach Sean DeMuynck,” said Windsor general manager Bill Bowler. “Sean was an awesome person to be around and always came to the rink well prepared. Sean will be dearly missed by everyone.”

Former NHL, OHL vet McKee new Hamilton Bulldogs head coach

The Penn Wynne – Overbrook Hills Fire Company indicated that DeMuynck and his wife had planned to move back to Canada the day after the July 4 fire. He had been working his final shift.

 

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by the Penn Wynne–Overbrook Hills Fire Company to help support DeMuynck’s wife Melissa.

DeMuynck was 35.

 

