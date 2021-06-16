Londoner Ethan MacKinnon officially a London Knight

Send this page to someone via email

Ethan MacKinnon is set to play for his hometown London Knights.

The Knights have signed the former Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs defenceman to a standard player agreement.

MacKinnon was selected by London in the fifth round of the 2019 OHL Priority Selection after putting up an excellent season in 2018-19. MacKinnon had three goals and 21 points in 33 games and served as captain of the U16 Chiefs. He and Christian Kyrou, who now plays for the Erie Otters, made life tough on opposing teams with their ability to jump into the rush.



The fact that MacKinnon was able to hit another level the next year with the GOJHL’s St. Thomas Stars stood out to Knights general manager Mark Hunter.

“Ethan showed very well in his 16-year-old season with the (Stars),” said Hunter. “His ability to skate, defend and bring offence from the backend will be a big asset to our lineup.”

MacKinnon led all St. Thomas defencemen in scoring in 2019-20 with four goals and 17 points.

He joins a very deep London defence corps that features fellow 18-year old Logan Mailloux who MacKinnon went head-to-head with two years ago in clashes between the Stars and the London Nationals where Mailloux played.

The Ontario Hockey League is planning for an Oct. 7 return to play amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Minister of Sport, Tourism, Heritage and Culture, Lisa MacLeod announced a framework on June 14 that will allow Canadian Football League teams based in Ontario to open training camps. The OHL will still have to have health and safety protocols approved ahead of training camps that could begin in late August.

No decisions have been made at this point as to when fans will be permitted in buildings and stadiums.

That decision will lie with the medical officer of health.

