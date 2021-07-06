Crash closes intersection in Guelph’s north end: police

Guelph police say injuries are being reported following a crash in the city’s north end on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Victoria and Eramosa roads for reports of a two-vehicle collision.
Police said one of the vehicles also struck a light post.
In a tweet, police said there were injuries but the service did not provide more details.
It’s also unclear how long the intersection will be closed.
Global News has reached out to a police spokesperson for more details.
— More to come
