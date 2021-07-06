Crash closes intersection in Guelph’s north end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say injuries are being reported following a crash in the city’s north end on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Victoria and Eramosa roads for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Police said one of the vehicles also struck a light post.

In a tweet, police said there were injuries but the service did not provide more details.

It’s also unclear how long the intersection will be closed.

Global News has reached out to a police spokesperson for more details.

— More to come

