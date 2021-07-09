WATCH LIVE: 2021 Calgary Stampede parade on Friday, July 9

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampede is hosting a scaled-down parade on the Stampede grounds this year and the only way to watch it is via Global News.

The parade starts at 8 a.m. MT on Friday, July 9 — the first day of the 2021 Calgary Stampede — and is expected to last about 40 minutes.

Though the parade is not open to the public this year, it will be broadcast live on Global News and streamed live in this article and on the Global News YouTube. channel.

The parade will still have many of the things Calgarians know and love about it, including floats, marching bands and mounted riders.

The parade marshal this year is Katari Right Hand, a 17-year-old fancy dancer from Siksika First Nation who is featured on the 2021 Calgary Stampede poster.

Also joining in the festivities will be Lexi Hilderman, the 22-year-old artist who created the 2021 Stampede poster, travelling the route in the Calgary Stampede Foundation carriage.

In addition, 2020 honorary Stampede parade marshal Felipe Masetti Leite will return to Calgary for the event.

Last year, organizers were forced to cancel the Calgary Stampede due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first time in over 100 years that the historic event wasn’t held.

The 2021 Calgary Stampede runs July 9-18.