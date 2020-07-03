Globe-galloping cowboy Filipe Masetti Leite to ride into Calgary after 8-year journey

Send this page to someone via email

A Brazilian-born cowboy attempting to become only the third person in the world to cross the Americas on horseback will ride into Calgary on Friday, marking what would have been the start of the Calgary Stampede.

Filipe Masetti Leite, 33, was originally going to lead the 2020 Calgary Stampede Parade before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

After the event was cancelled, Masetti Leite was named the honourary Stampede Parade marshal.

The Calgary Stampede has announced cowboy Filipe Masetti Leite, who is crossing the Americas on horseback, is the honorary 2020 Stampede parade marshal. Instagram / @filipemasetti

Story continues below advertisement

Masetti Leite, who came to Canada from Brazil when he was a teenager, began his original journey in July 2012 when he saddled up and set off from the Calgary Stampede’s centennial celebration.

For the past eight years, he has been crossing the Americas on horseback in sections at a time.

The final leg of Masetti Leite’s journey, which he started on May 20, takes him from Grande Prairie, Alta., to Calgary.

4:43 Catching up with the Calgary Stampede’s honorary parade marshal Catching up with the Calgary Stampede’s honorary parade marshal

By the start of June, Masetti Leite had ridden 26,000 kilometres in total with just 800 kilometres left to go.

On Friday, he finally will finally complete his awe-inspiring journey when he rides into Calgary on horseback.

Story continues below advertisement

Updates on Masetti Leite’s journey will be posted in this article and aired live on Global News Morning Calgary on Friday, July 3.

2:04 Brazilian-born long rider named 2020 honorary Calgary Stampede Parade Marshal Brazilian-born long rider named 2020 honorary Calgary Stampede Parade Marshal