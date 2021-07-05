Menu

Comments

Crime

8 charged after fireworks allegedly shot into crowds, at officers in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 7:04 pm
Police said the alleged incident happened at Woodbine Beach on Canada Day. View image in full screen
Police said the alleged incident happened at Woodbine Beach on Canada Day. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say eight people have been charged after fireworks were shot into crowds and at officers on Canada Day.

Police said in a news release Monday that between 9:30 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. on July 1, “many people” attended Woodbine Beach and officers were patrolling the area in anticipation of the large crowds.

Individuals then allegedly began shooting fireworks into crowds, as well as at officers and horses. One officer was reportedly hit in the head but wasn’t injured.

Read more: Man arrested after person struck by firework in Cobourg: police

Police announced that eight people were arrested and charged in connection with the incident, six of whom were under the age of 18.

“It is not only illegal to set off fireworks in Toronto public parks and beaches but it is also extremely dangerous in crowds of people,” the news release said.

“Anyone caught doing so can be arrested and criminally charged. Officers are there to protect the public and keep people safe — firing fireworks at them or members of the public is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Police said they and bylaw will continue to patrol beaches, including Woodbine Beach and Ahbridges Bay.

