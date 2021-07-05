Menu

Crime

Man arrested after person struck by firework in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 2:10 pm
A man faces a charge following a firework-related injured in Cobourg on July 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A man faces a charge following a firework-related injured in Cobourg on July 3, 2021. Greg Davis/Global News Peterborough

A man was arrested after a person was struck by a firework in Cobourg on Saturday evening.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers responded to a report of an injury involving a firework. Police arrived to an address in the town and located an individual who sustained injuries as a result of a spent firework.

The extent of the injuries was not disclosed.

The investigation led to the identity of the person responsible for igniting the firework.

Troy Pearson, 29, from Madoc, Ont., was arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a future date, police said Monday.

