Osoyoos RCMP ask witnesses to come forward after man allegedly jumped by youth, stabbed

Osoyoos, B.C., RCMP is asking witnesses to contact investigators after a 52-year-old Osoyoos resident was allegedly jumped by a group of teenagers and stabbed.

Const. James Grandy said the man was walking near Kingfisher Drive and 89th Avenue on July 3 at approximately 10:30 p.m. when the altercation occurred.

“The victim, a 52-year-old Osoyoos resident, was approached by several youths, as he walked along a pedestrian path near Legion Park,” Grandy wrote in an emailed statement.

“One of the male youths asked the victim for money. Upon the victim explaining he didn’t have any, the same youth assaulted the victim with a knife, and struck him with a skateboard.”

The teenagers fled the scene and the stabbing victim stumbled home with the help of his wife, who was trailing several metres behind him.

Deanna and Dave Read declined an interview with Global News out of fear of retaliation but provided additional information to a reporter over Facebook Messenger.

Deanna said the stabbing happened as the pair walked home from Haynes Point.

The Osoyoos resident had left her husband for a brief moment to grab a shirt from their vehicle when the altercation ensued, she said.

“I came back and he had been stabbed repeatedly and hit over the head with a longboard,” Deanna wrote.

“He has lacerations to his hip and a piece of his hip bone is chipped with the knife stab wound to his abdomen through his stomach lining. It sliced to his left pointer finger as he tried to defend himself and there is a gash to his head from the longboard.”

Paramedics said they were dispatched to the home on Spruce Court.

“We dispatched two ground ambulances and one patient was taken to hospital in serious condition,” a BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson said.

Osoyoos RCMP request anyone who may have witnessed any portion of the assault to contact them at 250-495-7236.