California wildfires threaten Santa Barbara homes, workplaces

Traffic

Power temporarily disrupted in Osoyoos after SUV smashes into utility pole

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 6:18 pm
The accident on 87th Street in Osoyoos happened around 8:15 a.m., with a northbound Toyota 4Runner leaving the road and striking a utility pole. View image in full screen
The accident on 87th Street in Osoyoos happened around 8:15 a.m., with a northbound Toyota 4Runner leaving the road and striking a utility pole. Osoyoos RCMP

A utility pole was destroyed and power was temporarily disrupted, say Osoyoos RCMP, following a single-vehicle collision on Friday morning.

According to police, the accident on 87th Street happened around 8:15 a.m., with a northbound Toyota 4Runner left the road and struck a utility pole.

Read more: Osoyoos listed as one of Canada’s friendliest cities

Police say the pole was destroyed, bringing utility lines down and disrupting power.

“Witnesses observed a man leaving the scene on foot,” said Osoyoos RCMP. “This same man, a 46-year-old who lived close by, called police from his residence.”

Police added that while the Toyota sustained significant damage, the driver was uninjured.

Read more: Passenger killed in Trans-Canada Highway crash after vehicle failed to stop for police: RCMP

“He alleges he swerved to avoid deer that had walked out in front of him,” said police, who added speed appeared to be a contributing factor in the collision.

According to FortisBC, 1,783 customers were affected by the power outage, with service being restored within a few hours.

