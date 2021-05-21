Power temporarily disrupted in Osoyoos after SUV smashes into utility pole

A utility pole was destroyed and power was temporarily disrupted, say Osoyoos RCMP, following a single-vehicle collision on Friday morning.
According to police, the accident on 87th Street happened around 8:15 a.m., with a northbound Toyota 4Runner left the road and struck a utility pole.
Police say the pole was destroyed, bringing utility lines down and disrupting power.
“Witnesses observed a man leaving the scene on foot,” said Osoyoos RCMP. “This same man, a 46-year-old who lived close by, called police from his residence.”
Police added that while the Toyota sustained significant damage, the driver was uninjured.
“He alleges he swerved to avoid deer that had walked out in front of him,” said police, who added speed appeared to be a contributing factor in the collision.
According to FortisBC, 1,783 customers were affected by the power outage, with service being restored within a few hours.
