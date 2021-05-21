Passenger killed in Trans-Canada Highway crash after vehicle failed to stop for police: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A female passenger was killed in a single-vehicle accident on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday afternoon after police say the driver allegedly failed to stop for B.C. RCMP.

According to the B.C. RCMP, an eastbound vehicle was seen passing multiple vehicles near Salmon Arm around 4 p.m., including an unmarked police vehicle.

Police say the officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued.

The IIO is investigating a police-involved motor vehicle incident in Sicamous that left one person dead. https://t.co/UFmjmQb7V1 — IIOBC (@iiobc) May 21, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Texas police to demand Tesla share data from fatal crash to determine Autopilot use

“The officer contacted Sicamous RCMP, who also attempted to stop the vehicle,” B.C. RCMP said in a press release. “However, a single-vehicle collision occurred, resulting in the vehicle coming to rest nearby and injuries to the occupants.”

Police say an air ambulance was called, but the vehicle’s female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP added that B.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal collision, and that the province’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C., is also investigating whether police actions are linked to the woman’s death and the man’s injuries.

1:59 Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020 Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020 – May 1, 2021

The IIO is a civilian-led police oversight agency that conducts investigations into incidents involving serious or death that may have been the result of police actions.

Story continues below advertisement

For more information about the IIO, visit their website.

0:44 Double fatal near Sicamous kills grandfather of rising hockey star Connor Bedard Double fatal near Sicamous kills grandfather of rising hockey star Connor Bedard – Apr 7, 2021