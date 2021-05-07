Menu

Crime

Police investigate fatal crash in Sarnia

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted May 7, 2021 7:47 am
Photo of a Sarnia Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
Photo of a Sarnia Police Cruiser. Sarnia Police Service

Sarnia police are investigating following a fatal single-vehicle collision inside the city Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Blackwell and Modeland roads around 5 a.m. Friday.

Read more: Motorcyclist, 20, charged after fleeing officers in Lambeth at 170 km/h, police say

According to Sarnia Police, a middle-aged man was being transported to hospital when he died from his injuries.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

Police expect London Line to be closed to traffic between Blackwell Side Road and Exmouth Street for most of the day Friday as investigators are at the scene.

The Sarnia Police Service Traffic Branch and Criminal Investigations Division are investigating.

Read more: Guns and drugs found after police execute search warrant in Woodstock, Ont.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sarnia Police at 519-344-8861 ext. 6193.

