Police investigate fatal crash in Sarnia

Sarnia police are investigating following a fatal single-vehicle collision inside the city Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Blackwell and Modeland roads around 5 a.m. Friday.

According to Sarnia Police, a middle-aged man was being transported to hospital when he died from his injuries.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

Police expect London Line to be closed to traffic between Blackwell Side Road and Exmouth Street for most of the day Friday as investigators are at the scene.

The Sarnia Police Service Traffic Branch and Criminal Investigations Division are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sarnia Police at 519-344-8861 ext. 6193.