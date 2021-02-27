Menu

Crime

Man charged with drug-impaired driving in 2019 Kelowna fatal crash seeking bail

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 27, 2021 3:32 pm
On Aug. 26, 2019, police say a minivan crossed over two lanes of traffic on Highway 33 and crashed into some trees and a fence. The driver survived, but two passengers died.
On Aug. 26, 2019, police say a minivan crossed over two lanes of traffic on Highway 33 and crashed into some trees and a fence. The driver survived, but two passengers died. Global News

A man alleged to be drug impaired while driving in a Kelowna crash that killed two people in 2019 is seeking bail.

According to police, during the early morning hours of Aug. 26, 2019, a minivan with three occupants crossed over two lanes of traffic on Highway 33 and crashed into some trees and a fence near Bryden Road.

The driver, 46-year-old Kory Douglas Mikalishen, was seriously injured but survived.

The impact, however, killed the minivan’s two passengers — a woman and a man.

Read more: ‘It sounded like an explosion’: 2 dead in serious crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna

The two people killed in the crash were Olya Trynova and Kraig Nicholas.

Mikalishen is facing six counts: two counts of dangerous driving causing death, two counts of impaired driving causing death and two drug-related counts of driving causing death.

Mikalishen, who is well known to police, is expected to be back in court next week.

