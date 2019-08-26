‘It sounded like an explosion’: 2 dead in serious crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna

Two people are dead and another is in hospital after a serious crash in Kelowna early on Monday morning.

RCMP were alerted to the crash at Highway 33 and Bryden Road at approximately 5 a.m.

READ MORE: Highway temporarily closed while air ambulance transports cyclist in distress: Penticton RCMP

A female and a male who were passengers in the Pontiac Montana van were pronounced dead at the scene. The 45-year-old driver was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

Tammy Kasper heard the impact and said, “It sounded like an explosion.”

READ MORE: Police investigating racist rant caught on video in Richmond, B.C., parking lot

Police say the road will be closed for “several hours” as Kelowna RCMP Traffic Services and a traffic analyst investigate the crash.

“This investigation is still in its early stages as members continue to determine how this collision occurred,” said Cst. Lesley Smith with Kelowna RCMP.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Kelowna RCMP.

More to come…

WATCH: (Aug. 16, 2019) Kelowna RCMP officer arrives to investigate deadly crash and discovers the victim is his father-in-law