Osoyoos listed as one of Canada’s friendliest cities

Travelling to a destination with a warm welcome can make anyone keep going back.

Enter Osoyoos.

The South Okanagan community was recently named as one of Canada’s friendliest towns and cities.

According to Expedia, travellers ranked Osoyoos as being among the top 20 friendliest destinations in the nation.

From icy blues to pretty pinks: the Osoyoos skyline is an ever-changing palette that will always take your breath away 🌄 Photo by @travelingphillandjillburys on IG#osoyoosbc #staylocal pic.twitter.com/Jn4Ha8ey7x — Destination Osoyoos (@osoyoosbc) March 23, 2021

The top 20 were based on the percentage of positive traveller reviews from January 2019 and December 2020.

This list was made in hopes of giving tourists an idea of friendly places to travel once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Expedia called Osoyoos “a peaceful escape surrounded by nature and many local wineries.”

One review from an Osoyoos traveller said “this is our vacation place. We are going to visit again because the people are so friendly and inviting.”

Many other reviewers on Expedia mentioned they’ll be returning to Osoyoos again because of their positive experience.

Osoyoos also received mentions of “friendly, friendliest, and amiable” as four other B.C. communities made the list: Whistler, Nanaimo, Radium Hot Springs and Fernie.

Expedia’s full list for Canada’s Friendliest Cities and Towns of 2021, include, in no particular order:

Radium Hot Springs, B.C.

Digby, N.S.

Niagra-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Baddeck, N.S.

Drumheller, Alta.

Saint John, N.B.

Gatineau, Que.

Thunder Bay, Ont.

Banff, Alta.

Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Whistler, B.C.

Osoyoos, B.C.

La Malbaie, Que.

Nanaimo, B.C.

Mont-Tremblant, Que.

St. John’s, Nfld.

Gananoque, Ont.

Canmore, Alta.

Stratford, Ont.

Fernie, B.C.

Expedia said “these outdoorsy and smaller cities and towns are right in line with Expedia’s future travel trends, as travelers look for domestic and provincial options that provide more room to spread out, once travel resumes again.”

