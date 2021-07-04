Police investigate possible stabbing in Osoyoos, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating a possible stabbing in the resort destination town of Osoyoos, B.C., on Saturday evening.

Cpl. Chris Manseau with BC RCMP media relations said police officers were called to the scene near Legion Beach Park at approximately 11:30 p.m.

“There was a man who was suffering from some injuries from a knife wound,” he told Global News.

The man and another witness spoke with investigators before the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Manseau said police do not have a description of the suspect or suspects, however, a woman purporting to be the victim’s wife posted to a community Facebook page that a group of teenagers jumped her husband after requesting, and being denied money.

The woman has not responded to an interview request.

“She was unable to give a description of many of the people, contrary to what her Facebook post said,” Manseau said.

The victim’s extent of injuries and the motive for the possible stabbing have not been confirmed.

Details were slim on Sunday as Manseau was unable to immediately speak with investigators assigned to the file.

Manseau is urging witnesses in the area of Legion Beach Park after 10:00 p.m. on Saturday evening to contact Osoyoos RCMP.

