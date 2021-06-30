Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Chilliwack father drowns in Osoyoos Lake while on vacation

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 1:58 pm
A 31-year-old Chilliwack man is dead after drowning in Osoyoos Lake on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. View image in full screen
A 31-year-old Chilliwack man is dead after drowning in Osoyoos Lake on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Courtesy: Derek Hesketh/Submitted/file photo

A Chilliwack, B.C., man vacationing with his family in the resort town of Osoyoos, B.C., tragically drowned on Tuesday afternoon.

Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said the man was staying at the Nk’Mip RV Park when he entered the shallow water of Osoyoos Lake to play with his young child.

Read more: 12-year-old Calgary girl drowns in Osoyoos Lake

The South Okanagan community broke a high-temperature record on Tuesday, reaching a sweltering 45 C.

Click to play video: 'Fatal Osoyoos boat crash a ‘tragic accident,’ no charges expected: police' Fatal Osoyoos boat crash a ‘tragic accident,’ no charges expected: police
Fatal Osoyoos boat crash a ‘tragic accident,’ no charges expected: police – Jun 9, 2020

As the pair went to cool off, beachgoers noticed the child was alone and his father was missing just before 5 p.m.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Friends and family quickly located the man unresponsive in the lake. The water was less than waist deep, Bayda said.

The man was not wearing a life-jacket.

Read more: Coroner’s report reveals use of drugs contributed to fatal boat crash on Osoyoos Lake

“Life-saving measures were initiated by his friends and others in the area and continued by first responders. Sadly, he passed away,” Bayda wrote in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Police, fire rescue in Osoyoos, B.C., asking public to avoid non-essential boating' Police, fire rescue in Osoyoos, B.C., asking public to avoid non-essential boating
Police, fire rescue in Osoyoos, B.C., asking public to avoid non-essential boating – May 13, 2020

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s unexpected death, in an effort to determine how, where, when and by what means the man died.

To protect the privacy of the deceased, his name will not be released.

Story continues below advertisement

Many Lower Mainland residents are flocking to the Okanagan as B.C. reopens following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 15, intra-provincial travel restrictions were lifted.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Osoyoos Lake tagOsoyoos RCMP tagChiliwack man drowns in Osoyoos tagChilliwack man drowns tagOsoyoos death tagOsoyoos drowning tagOsoyoos Nk’Mip RV Park tagOsoyoos tourist drowns tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers