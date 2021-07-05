Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man faces murder charges in assault on teen Sunday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 1:50 pm
Winnipeg police cruisers on Assiniboine Avenue in Winnipeg's downtown Sunday.
Winnipeg police cruisers on Assiniboine Avenue in Winnipeg's downtown Sunday. Ron Dhaliwal / Global News

A Winnipeg man is in custody facing murder charges in connection with death of a 17-year-old Sunday morning.

Police said they were called around 3:30 a.m. to an Assiniboine Avenue apartment block with reports of an assault.

The victim, Jaden Charles John Oman, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Read more: Teen dies following downtown assault in Winnipeg

Police said they believe the victim had been involved in an argument with a man he knew, which escalated to an assault.

The acquaintance, Samuel David Hastings, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The incident was Winnipeg’s 19th homicide of 2021.

