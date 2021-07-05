Winnipeg man faces murder charges in assault on teen Sunday morning

A Winnipeg man is in custody facing murder charges in connection with death of a 17-year-old Sunday morning.
Police said they were called around 3:30 a.m. to an Assiniboine Avenue apartment block with reports of an assault.
The victim, Jaden Charles John Oman, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Police said they believe the victim had been involved in an argument with a man he knew, which escalated to an assault.
The acquaintance, Samuel David Hastings, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
The incident was Winnipeg’s 19th homicide of 2021.
