Teen dies following downtown assault in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police say a 17-year-old has died following an early-morning assault downtown.

Officers were sent to the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of an assault.

There they found a critically injured male victim who was brought to hospital, where he later died.

Winnipeg police say the victim is Jaden Charles John Oman.

In an email, a police spokesperson tells Global News no charges have been laid as of Sunday morning.

The homicide is the 19th to happen in Winnipeg in 2021.

The investigation continues, and police are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

