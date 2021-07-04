Manitoba adds 64 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, test-positivity rate inches upward

Send this page to someone via email

Sixty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Manitoba on Sunday, as the rolling five-day test positivity rate inched up again, according to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The website shows 29 of the new cases are in Winnipeg, 11 are in Southern Health-Santé Sud, nine are in the north, eight are in Prairie Mountain Health, and seven are in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

There are 1,018 active cases of the virus, while the dashboard is showing an overall death toll of 1,150 — two more than Saturday.

The test positivity rate also rose slightly to 6 per cent from 5.7 a day earlier.

There are 144 individuals in hospital across the province, 56 of those are active COVID-19 cases.

42 of those in hospital are receiving intensive care; 17 are active virus cases.

The province is no longer releasing COVID-19 bulletins on weekends, so specific data is limited.