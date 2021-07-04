SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
The Roy Green Show
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM | CJOB
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba adds 64 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, test-positivity rate inches upward

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted July 4, 2021 2:14 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP. View image in full screen
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP. The Associated Press

Sixty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Manitoba on Sunday, as the rolling five-day test positivity rate inched up again, according to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The website shows 29 of the new cases are in Winnipeg, 11 are in Southern Health-Santé Sud, nine are in the north, eight are in Prairie Mountain Health, and seven are in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

There are 1,018 active cases of the virus, while the dashboard is showing an overall death toll of 1,150 — two more than Saturday.

Read more: 48 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Saturday, test-positivity rate up slightly

The test positivity rate also rose slightly to 6 per cent from 5.7 a day earlier.

There are 144 individuals in hospital across the province, 56 of those are active COVID-19 cases.

Story continues below advertisement

42 of those in hospital are receiving intensive care; 17 are active virus cases.

The province is no longer releasing COVID-19 bulletins on weekends, so specific data is limited.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagVirus tagHospital tagIntensive Care tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers