48 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Saturday, test-positivity rate up slightly

Manitoba added 48 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, while the test-positivity rate ticked up slightly, according to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Due to an improving COVID situation and climbing vaccination rates, the province previously said it would no longer be sending out bulletins on weekends, so specific data is limited.

The dashboard shows an overall death toll of 1,148, which is one more than Friday.

It also says 31 new cases are in Winnipeg, eight are in Prairie Mountain Health, four are in Southern Health-Santé Sud, and five are in the Northern health region.

There are 1,008 active cases of the virus in Manitoba, while 54,197 individuals are listed as recovered.

The province’s test-positivity rate is sitting at 5.7 per cent, up slightly from 5.4 per cent on Friday.

There are 61 Manitobans in hospital with active COVID-19 infections and 152 total hospitalizations with the virus. As well, there are 17 active COVID-19 infections in intensive care units (ICUs) and 41 total COVID-19 ICU patients.