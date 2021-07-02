Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 2 2021 6:16pm
02:23

Euro Cup tournament causes surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe

World Health Organization officials say COVID-19 cases increased 10 per cent in Europe over a week due to the Euro 2020 tournament. Kamil Karamali reports.

Advertisement

Video Home