Evacuees return home, buildings damaged by Lynn Lake wildfire

People living in Lynn Lake, Man., were allowed to return to their homes Saturday after having to evacuate the day before as a wildfire encroached on the community.

Manitoba RCMP say approximately 50 to 75 people were given shelter elsewhere in the community Friday, while local officials declared a state of emergency.

By Saturday morning, a provincial spokesperson says those people had been given the all-clear to return home, however members of the Manitoba Wildfire Service and local fire department were expected to continue working on the fire throughout the day.

They said the fire was not an immediate threat to the community but was being closely monitored.

So far damage is limited to one garage and a boat that sustained heat damage, along with two sheds at the local Manitoba Infrastructure and Transportation yard, which were lost.

The province said the fire started south of the community, and the cause is still under investigation.

The size of the fire was confirmed at 53 hectares.

Lynn Lake is roughly 232 km northwest of Thompson.