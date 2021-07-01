COVID-19: Saskatchewan hospitalizations at 61, 34 new infections

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the provincial government’s online dashboard.

The seven-day average of new daily infections is down to 43 from 45 on Wednesday.

According to the dashboard, 16 new variant of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total is reported at 12,165.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 61 patients with COVID-19: 46 are receiving inpatient care and 15 are in ICUs. This is the lowest number of hospitalizations since Nov. 14, 2020, when there were 57.

No fatalities were added to the province’s 568 COVID-19-related death toll.

Saskatchewan’s active COVID-19 cases have decreased and now sit at 420. It is the lowest number reported since Oct. 19, 2020, when there were 398 active cases in the province.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 47,873 following 22 more recoveries, according to the dashboard.

Just over 1,900 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday. To date, 918,524 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 1,173,554 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials’ numbers read.

