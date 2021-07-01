Menu

Canada

EU recommends travel restrictions be lifted for Canada, 9 other countries

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Posted July 1, 2021 12:09 pm
Click to play video: 'European vaccine approvals could throw wrench in travel plans' European vaccine approvals could throw wrench in travel plans
WATCH: European vaccine approvals could throw wrench in travel plans

The European Union is recommending that its member states start gradually lifting their travel restrictions for Canadians, opening the door to non-essential travel to the region.

Canada was one of 10 countries the European Council announced Thursday should be allowed to travel to the region for non-essential purposes, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Jordan, Montenegro and Quatar. The announcement brings the total number of countries on that list to 23.

Read more: Over 270K Canadians got the Covishield vaccine. They may not be eligible for EU travel

However, it remains up to the member states of the European Union to decide whether they’d like to begin that process of re-opening their borders to tourists.

“The Council recommendation is not a legally binding instrument,” read the release.

“The authorities of the member states remain responsible for implementing the content of the recommendation. They may, in full transparency, lift only progressively travel restrictions towards countries listed.”

— More to come…

