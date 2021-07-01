Menu

Canada

Calgary Ukrainian Catholic church targeted with red paint in overnight vandalism

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted July 1, 2021 2:01 pm
The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church was vandalized with red paint July 1, 2021. Tom Reynolds/Global News

Clean-up is underway at a northeast Calgary church after it was vandalized overnight.

Red handprints were stamped across the front of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic church at 704 6 St. N.E.

The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church was vandalized with red paint July 1, 2021. Tom Reynolds/Global News

The number 751 was spray-painted across the main sign – the same number as that of unmarked graves discovered at the site of a former residential school in Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan June 25.

The vandalism comes just days after a fire was deliberately set at the Siksika First Nation Catholic church.

Read more: 2nd church fire being investigated as arson by RCMP on Alberta’s Siksika Nation

The Siksika Fire Department managed to extinguish the blaze before it caused significant damage and nobody was hurt.

RCMP said a preliminary investigation indicates that one or more people deliberately started the fire.

On Tuesday, an attempt was also made to start a fire inside the Siksika Anglican church but was unsuccessful.

Numerous churches have caught fire and burned across the country over the course of the last two weeks.

Read more: 182 human remains in unmarked graves found at site of former residential school in Cranbrook, B.C.

On Wednesday, the Lower Kootenay Band said ground-penetrating radar has revealed the human remains of 182 people in unmarked graves at the site of the old St. Eugene’s Mission Residential School in Cranbrook, B.C.

Trudeau says Canadians ‘must be honest’ about country’s history in Canada Day message
