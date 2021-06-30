SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

City of Edmonton asking residents to reflect on residential schools on Canada Day

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 30, 2021 3:39 pm
Indigenous stories are there. Are people ready to listen?
WATCH: The dark history around Canada’s residential schools is in the spotlight and people across the country are paying attention.

While the City of Edmonton is hosting Canada Day fireworks on Thursday, it is also asking residents to take time to reflect on Canada’s history and the residential school system.

“Understanding that this Canada Day comes at a time of renewed reckoning with our history, I urge Edmontonians to come together to ensure that every single person in this country is welcomed, accepted and safe,” Mayor Don Iveson said in a news release issued Tuesday evening.

Read more: 182 human remains in unmarked graves found at site of former residential school in Cranbrook, B.C.

The city made the request one day before the announcement that another 182 human remains were found at a former residential school site.

The Lower Kootenay Band confirmed Wednesday that ground-penetrating radar revealed the human remains in unmarked graves at the site of the old St. Eugene’s Mission Residential School in Cranbrook, B.C.

182 human remains found in unmarked graves at former Cranbrook residential school
182 human remains found in unmarked graves at former Cranbrook residential school

The finding follows the discovery of the estimated remains of 215 children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops and an estimated 751 unmarked graves at the site of the Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan.

“This year, in the tail end of this pandemic and when horrors from our past are at the forefront of our minds, let’s move forward together to build a stronger, more diverse and more inclusive country,” Iveson said.

Read more: Punished and hit for speaking her language, a B.C. residential school survivor is not staying silent

In an effort to honour reconciliation, the city will light the Walterdale Bridge, High Level Bridge, City Hall and Muttart Conservatory in orange on July 1, 2, 3 and 4. The Rossdale Power Plant will also be orange on Canada Day.

'Every Child Matters Walk' honours former residential school students on Canada Day

City manager Andre Corbould acknowledged this Canada Day is a “difficult time because of the recent findings,” but said July 1 is an opportunity for people to come together and learn about Canada’s Indigenous history.

“I encourage all Edmontonians to take time to support Indigenous Peoples and honour the lives of children who are forever lost, those who survived residential schools, and those whose families continue to mourn as we recommit ourselves to moving towards reconciliation.”

Read more: City of Edmonton fireworks display returning for Canada Day 2021

The city also said it is honouring the Truth and Reconciliation report through the implementation of the Indigenous Framework, Memorandums of Understanding and through many partnerships in the community.

The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering with trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.

– With files from Amy Judd, Global News

