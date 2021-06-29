Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
June 29 2021 9:28am
01:48

Survivors, youth reflect on lasting residential school impacts

The trauma and pain of residential schools reach far past the students who attended, with their experiences impacting families and children for years to come.

